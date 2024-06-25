Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 507.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

