Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,776 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.