Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,776 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

