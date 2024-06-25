CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 11,388 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

