CGN Advisors LLC Buys 69,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

