335,648 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.