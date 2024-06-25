SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.