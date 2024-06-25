iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.