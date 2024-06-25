CGN Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,858,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.