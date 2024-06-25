CGN Advisors LLC Buys 4,562 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

