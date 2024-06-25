CGN Advisors LLC Sells 53,914 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,914 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AVEM opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

