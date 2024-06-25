Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

