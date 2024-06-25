CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

