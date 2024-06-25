Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after acquiring an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.