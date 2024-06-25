Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,864,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

