Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.