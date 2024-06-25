Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

