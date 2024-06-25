Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Viking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Viking stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viking will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

