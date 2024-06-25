Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 171,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 75.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

