Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $977.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $935.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.48. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

