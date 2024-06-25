Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
