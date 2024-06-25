Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,170.00 at Argus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.96.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,063.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,068.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $971.15 and a 200-day moving average of $945.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

