Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $23,773,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

