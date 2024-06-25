Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,372.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,104.05. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $301.08 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock worth $61,475,247. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

