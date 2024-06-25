Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Stories

