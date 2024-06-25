Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.28. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

