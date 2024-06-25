Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

