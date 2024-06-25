Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 641,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 391,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

