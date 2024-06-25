Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.