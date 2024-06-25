Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 1.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.