Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $524.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

