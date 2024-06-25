LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 2.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

