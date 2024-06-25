Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.3% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.