Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

