Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 3,836 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DallasNews were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in DallasNews by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Trading Down 1.4 %

DallasNews stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. DallasNews Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

About DallasNews

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 140.52% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.