Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

