Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

