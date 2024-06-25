Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

