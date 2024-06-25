iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

