Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 3,547 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

