Doliver Advisors LP Sells 183 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 960,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,333,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $12,447,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

