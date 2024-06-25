Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX opened at $242.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

