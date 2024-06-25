VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGY shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGY

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.