Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

