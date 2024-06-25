Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.35, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

