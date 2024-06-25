Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,571,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

