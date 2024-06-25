Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 869.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,111,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.