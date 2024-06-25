Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 665.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

