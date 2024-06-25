Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 634,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

