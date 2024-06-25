iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

