Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 465,806 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4,518.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

